State Board of Education appointments will remain just that — appointments.

The House Education Committee last week rejected a bill calling for partisan elections for members of the board. House Bill 204 would have created seven regional districts, with one member elected from each district. Board members would have received a $12,000 annual stipend. The superintendent of public instruction would have been the board's chairman.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.