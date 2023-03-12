State Board of Education appointments will remain just that — appointments.
The House Education Committee last week rejected a bill calling for partisan elections for members of the board. House Bill 204 would have created seven regional districts, with one member elected from each district. Board members would have received a $12,000 annual stipend. The superintendent of public instruction would have been the board's chairman.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, called the bill a matter of fairness. He said the seven elected positions — as opposed to gubernatorial appointments — would bring more ideological balance to the board.
“We need to recognize that there is another side,” he said.
The idea of elected positions on the state education board isn’t new. It’s part of the Idaho Republican Party platform. Branden Durst, a former legislator and unsuccessful state superintendent candidate, pushed for the party platform — but said he first thought of the idea in 2007, when he was a Democrat in the House.
Speaking on behalf of Idaho Freedom Action, Durst said the bill would give each college and university a locally elected advocate. “What’s broken right now is there is no guarantee of regional representation.”
But seven Republicans joined the committee’s three Democrats in voting down the bill.
“Things are working quite nicely for us,” said Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, who said the elections would inject campaign money into education board politics. “It’s not commercialized as much.”
With the committee’s vote, the bill is likely dead for the session.
