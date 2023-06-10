Three different Idaho state agencies are moving forward with the second phase of a long-term project to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations situated every 50 miles on or near major Idaho highways.

Idaho will receive about $29 million in federal funding in the next five years from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, sometimes called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Idaho is not contributing any state funds to the EV station program.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.