Idaho set another rate for low unemployment in December, registering a jobless rate of 2.4 percent, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
It’s one-tenth of a percent below the state’s previous record of 2.5 percent, set in December 2019.
Custer County’s jobless rate also dropped to 2.2 percent in December, from 2.8 percent in November and 4.5 percent in December 2020.
In Butte County, the jobless rate ended at 1.8 percent in December, down from 2.3 percent in November and 3.6 percent in December 2020. Lemhi County saw a 2.7 percent unemployment rate in December, down from 3.4 percent in November and 5.5 percent in December 2020.
Clearwater County registered the highest unemployment rate last month, 4.2 percent. It was followed by Adams at 4 percent, Shoshone at 3.4 percent, Benewah at 3.3 percent and Boise County at 3 percent.
The lowest jobless rate in Idaho last month, of 1.2 percent, came in four counties — Teton, Oneida, Madison and Franklin. Those were followed closely by Fremont at 1.3 percent.
Gov. Brad Little said Idaho remains in the top five states with the lowest unemployment rates in the country.
“Idaho’s economy is booming and people are working at historic rates,” Little said. “Thank you to Idaho workers and employers big and small for our success.”
More Idahoans were looking for work in December, the labor department reported, with 806 people joining the workforce, boosting it to 909,467. That was the smallest gain in the last five months. It was a 1 percent increase from December 2020, which translates to an increase of 9,222 people.
Nationally, unemployment dropped to 3.9 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November and the nation’s labor force grew by 168,000 people to 162.3 million workers.