More Custer County residents were unemployed in April than in March, increasing the county’s unemployment rate to 3.3 percent, compared to 2.9 percent in March.
There were 76 unemployed county residents last month, compared to 66 in March, according according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor. The number of employed county residents stayed the same in the two months — 2,287.
At the same time, the state’s jobless rate continued to decline, to a new historic low of 2.6 percent in April, the Labor Department reported. In March, the state’s rate was 2.7 percent. April marked the third straight month of historic lows since record keeping began in 1976. In April 2021, Idaho’s jobless rate stood at 3.8 percent.
Lemhi County also bucked the state trend, with unemployment there increasing to 3.7 percent in April, up from 3 percent in March. Butte County dipped to 3.3 percent in April from 3.4 percent in March.
Several counties were below the state’s low rate. The lowest jobless rates were reported in Madison County at 1.6 percent, Franklin at 1.8 percent, Oneida and Teton both at 1.9 percent and Jefferson at 2 percent.
On the other end of the scale, Shoshone County logged a 5 percent jobless rate, followed by Adams at 4.6 percent, Boise County at 3.9 percent and Boundary and Valley counties both 3.7 percent.
Between March and April, an additional 4,770 Idahoans became employed or began looking for work, the Labor Department said. There were 912,953 Idahoans working in April and 24,070 people across the state listed as unemployed.
Nationally, unemployment was unchanged, with the rate remaining at 3.6 percent in April, the same as March.