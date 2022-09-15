Bids to operate a contract liquor store in Challis are being accepted by the Idaho State Liquor Division until Sept. 23.
As ownership and licensing of the current store changes, the state must solicit bids, in accord with state law. Bidders must prove their location is appropriate, publicly acceptable and not within 300 feet of a school, among other requirements. Applicants to be license holders are evaluated on their business and personal credentials and what other business experience they may have.
People who want to submit an application to operate a contract liquor store in Challis should contact Jason Fitch at the State Liquor Division, jason.fitch@liquor.idaho.gov or 208-251-0442.
The process involves the state accepting public comment on bid proposals and possibly holding public hearings.
Contract liquor stores can be located inside other businesses and many are housed in convenience stores in Idaho. Some, such as the Challis store, are freestanding. There aren’t many restrictions on who can obtain a license, but no elected state officials can have a liquor store license, nor can convicted felons, nor people employed by a liquor manufacturer.
In January 2020 the state solicited and accepted bids to operate a contract liquor store in Clayton, but no store opened there after that process. There has been a liquor store in Clayton in years past.