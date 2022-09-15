Bids to operate a contract liquor store in Challis are being accepted by the Idaho State Liquor Division until Sept. 23.

As ownership and licensing of the current store changes, the state must solicit bids, in accord with state law. Bidders must prove their location is appropriate, publicly acceptable and not within 300 feet of a school, among other requirements. Applicants to be license holders are evaluated on their business and personal credentials and what other business experience they may have.

Tags

Recommended for you