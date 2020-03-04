When new carpet was installed at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park last month, all the items in the museum had be moved out for the floor project.
So, as park employees work to return the items and set the museum back up, they decided to freshen things up and do some rearranging.
Park Manager Joni Hawley and her workers spent most of February cataloging, moving and storing displays to clear space to allow the new carpet to be installed. Park Ranger Larry Garey said changing exhibits was something they had wanted to do for a while. He said the roughest part of the project was moving the large stones that are part of the museum’s mining and fishing displays.
“It’s a pain in the butt but somebody’s got to get it done,” Garey said.
Garey said he and volunteer Lee Whiting were the work horses — hauling exhibits, artifacts and office furniture around the visitor center and trying to cause as little damage as possible.
“Whatever we can’t fix we can cover up after,” Garey said with a laugh.
A week before the visitor center was to reopen, Hawley said she hadn’t fully decided what displays to put out. She said she would “have to see in the boxes” first. She said the state park has storage units full of displays and artifacts waiting to be seen by visitors to the site.
Exhibits were last rotated in 2008 when the visitor center housed a traveling Smithsonian exhibit. Since then, the museum has remained largely the same. Because the state park gets repeat visitors every year, Hawley said she thought it was time to surprise them.
“People notice when things are different,” Hawley said. “My hope is that word will get out and people will want to see the changes.”
Garey said the visitor center reopened Tuesday, March 3, but the museum won’t be finished until next week.