Summer hours resume at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park beginning Monday, May 17.
The museum, visitor center and theater will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend, park Director Rick Thompson said.
Park visitors are reminded of the $7 daily motor vehicle fee to enter the grounds at any Idaho state park. Idahoans can buy a $10 parks passport which allows them to take their vehicle into any state park for a year. Passports are available for purchase from the motor vehicle division of the Custer County Assessor's Office. There's a $2 per person or $5 per family fee to tour the museum and watch the film at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park.
The ghost town of Bayhorse is now accessible, Thompson said. A staffer begins work there May 17 and is able to lead tours and answer questions.
The Yankee Fork Dredge and the town of Custer both open for the season on Memorial Day weekend.