The Land of the Yankee Fork State Park visitor center is now open seven days a week, acting park Manager Larry Garey said.
Summer hours went into effect this week, he said. The building, which features a museum, theater and gift shop, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the summer. The state park is about 2 miles south of Challis, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho Highway 75.
The park’s grounds and picnic areas are always open and the RV dump site can be accessed any time, he said. Likewise, people can view the outdoor Custer County Veterans Memorial that’s on the park grounds at any time.
The daily parks pass fee is $7 per vehicle. Idaho residents may buy an annual state parks pass for $10 through the Idaho Department of Transportation. The passes can be purchased when licensing a vehicle in Idaho.
The park’s sister site of the ghost town at Bayhorse is now open, Garey said. The Custer townsite and the Yankee Fork Dredge both are scheduled to open Friday, May 27. Bayhorse is off Idaho 75, a short distance from Challis. To get to Custer and the dredge, travel past Clayton on Idaho 75 to the Yankee Fork road and turn at Sunbeam.
Custer Day, coordinated by the Forest Service, is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 9. That event hasn’t been held since 2019 because of COVID-19 issues.