The daily motor vehicle admission fee to state parks across Idaho increases Dec. 10 and a new fee structure for campsites and other developed recreation sites in the parks goes into effect at the same time.
The daily fee increases to $7, up from $5, according to Chelsea Chambers with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Idaho residents can continue to purchase a $10 parks passport vehicle sticker when licensing their autos. Those permits allow people to access all state parks for a year without paying the daily entrance fees.
The reservation process for state parks with campgrounds is also changing, Chambers said. Campsite options are now limited to basic, electric and full hook up and campsite fees are increasing by 8 to 16 percent. But taxes are now included in the fee, which Chambers said is expected to make costs more transparent to customers when they make reservations.
The increased revenue is targeted for making improvements to and maintaining campsites, she said.
More information about parks passports is available at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.