NAMPA — Many Idaho residents can expect to see some long-awaited relief on their property tax bills this coming November as a result of new legislation and a budget surplus.
Gov. Brad Little announced July 19 that the state ended the fiscal year with nearly $100 million in budget surplus funds, which will be divided between relief for schools and homeowners. The money will be combined with other funding sources set aside for relief, coming to a total of about $300 million.
“That will make a big difference (for) Idahoans,” Little said.
Little was joined at an announcement about the surplus by House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star; Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian; and Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, all of whom negotiated the sweeping legislation during the 2023 session with Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle.
HB 292 included what was known as a “surplus eliminator” that directed some money in state budget surplus funds toward property tax relief. With the current surplus, $50 million will go toward owner-occupied home property tax relief, and $50 million will be distributed to school districts in an amount based on average daily attendance to use to pay off bonds or levies or to put toward future construction needs.
As part of the legislation, tax bills will include the total amount subtracted from residents’ local property taxes and be labeled as “tax relief appropriated by the Legislature.” The total reduction will depend on the taxing district.
The state doesn’t set or collect property taxes, but the issue was pegged as a top priority for many lawmakers as property values in the state have skyrocketed in recent years. Grow said it’s anticipated the reduction for homeowners will be about 20 to 30 percent off their tax bill. “The No. 1 complaint that I’ve received from constituents is the ever-increasing high property taxes, and they wanted some relief,” Grow said in a phone interview. “This is the first time that the state of Idaho has used state monies to give ongoing property tax relief to homeowners.”
Little attributed the recent budget surpluses to increases in federal funding, a diversified economy, increased tax revenue from growth and constrained spending. However, he highlighted other investments made in education and infrastructure.
“It’s common, kitchen-table economics,” Little said. “We don’t spend what we don’t have. We rein in government spending and the impacts of our investments are starting to show up.”
In the last two years, Idaho Democrats have criticized the revenue projection process the Legislature uses to set budgets. Assistant House Minority Leader Lauren Necochea previously told the Idaho Press that she felt it was used to “engineer a surplus that the governor can then tout, but it takes opportunities away from the Legislature to solve urgent problems for Idahoans.”
Ricks lauded the state’s handling of its budget.
“In Idaho, we’re a thrifty state,” Ricks said. “It’s important for government to run and to provide essential services that are needed, not a lot of extra fluff in my opinion.”
He said it doesn’t matter that property taxes aren’t collected by the state, it’s all taxpayer money. “It’s all taxes, it’s all coming out of your pocket one way or another, and so this helps redirect some of that back,” Ricks said.
The legislation also increased eligibility for a tax exemption for low-income homeowners known as the circuit breaker. It also eliminated March elections for school districts, which many districts opposed as it is the most widely used election date.
The bill was introduced late in the session, in early March, and passed quickly through both chambers with broad support; the House approved the bill on a 63-7 vote and the Senate passed it 32-3. The governor vetoed the bill over concerns that the language in it potentially endangered bonding on several transportation projects. The Legislature overrode the veto and passed trailer bills to address the bonding issue and another unintentional change to the funding source for public defense.
