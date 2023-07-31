NAMPA — Many Idaho residents can expect to see some long-awaited relief on their property tax bills this coming November as a result of new legislation and a budget surplus.

Gov. Brad Little announced July 19 that the state ended the fiscal year with nearly $100 million in budget surplus funds, which will be divided between relief for schools and homeowners. The money will be combined with other funding sources set aside for relief, coming to a total of about $300 million.


