Most Idaho property owners can get an estimate of how much they’ll pay in property taxes this year by using an online calculator on the Idaho State Tax Commission website.
Six Idaho counties aren’t on that site, including Lemhi. But Custer and Butte counties do participate in the near-statewide effort.
The web address is https://tax.idaho.gov/i-1072.cfm. From that estimated property tax page, users should select their county from the dropdown menu and follow the instructions. Having your statement from the County Assessor’s Office on hand will prove beneficial because users will need the net taxable property value and tax code information.
Actual tax amounts billed to property owners are determined after counties, cities and other taxing districts, including schools, set their budgets later this summer. Special tax districts include such entities as fire and cemetery districts.
The amount of tax a property owner pays is based on the budgets set by all taxing districts. The budgets of all tax districts are restricted and can’t typically grow by more than 3 percent a year, plus an allowance for new construction, with a total increase limited to 8 percent.
“We know homeowners are concerned about their taxes this year because property values have increased significantly throughout Idaho,” tax commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “But the rate of increase in your property taxes usually won’t equal the rate of increase in your property’s value.”