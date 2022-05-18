Idaho set another record for the fewest number of unemployed residents in March, according to Jani Revier, director of the Idaho Department of Labor.
The state’s unemployment rate in March was 2.7 percent, down from 2.8 percent in March, and the lowest since monthly records started being kept in 1976. In March 2021, the state jobless rate was 3.9 percent.
At the same time, Custer County reported a small increase, with a 2.9 percent jobless rate in March, compared to 2.8 percent in February but well below the 4.6 percent recorded in March 2021.
Butte County also went against the statewide trend, with unemployment there increasing to 3.4 percent in March, from 3.1 percent in February. It stood at 3.4 percent in March 2021, as well. Lemhi County’s jobless rate dropped to 3 percent in March, from 3.9 percent in February and 5.5 percent in March 2021.
Across Idaho, just one county’s rate was above 5 percent — Adams at 5.5 percent, followed by Lincoln and Shoshone both at 4.4 percent, Boise at 3.6 percent and Valley at 3.5 percent.
Counties with the lowest percentage of unemployed people in March were Benewah at 1.3 percent, Clearwater at 1.6 percent, Franklin and Madison both at 1.8 percent and Teton at 2 percent.
Revier reported in a news release that 5,082 more Idahoans became employed or began looking for work in March and 62 percent of Idahoans who want to work are employed. That’s still well below the state’s peak employment participation rate of 71.4 percent, set in September 1998.
There were 2.4 job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work in March, the labor department reported.