While Idaho reported another record low unemployment rate in June — 2.5 percent — Custer County’s jobless rate creeped up slightly.
Custer’s rate increased to 3.8 percent, from 3.7 percent in May, but down more than a percentage point from 5 percent recorded in June 2021.
Butte County’s rate dropped in June to 3 percent, from 3.2 percent in May and 4.3 percent in June 2021. Lemhi County also recorded a drop to 4 percent in June, from 4.1 percent in May and 5.6 percent in June 2021.
The statewide rate was unchanged from May and down from 3.7 percent in June 2021.
More people joined the workforce in June across Idaho, with 5,190 people added to employer roles or the list of people actively seeking employment.
In Custer County, 2,271 people had jobs in June while 89 were listed as unemployed, a slight change from the 2,246 workers in May and 87 jobless residents.
Several Idaho counties continue to register high rates of unemployment despite the healthy economy in much of the Gem State. Clearwater County reflected a big shift in the number of people without jobs, increasing to a 6.3 percent unemployment rate, up from 5.5 percent in May. Adams County’s rate stayed at 6.2 percent, unchanged from May. Shoshone County’s rate was 5.4 percent, up from 5 percent in May. Benewah increased to 5 percent from 4.6 percent in May. Valley County recorded a 4.5 percent unemployment rate, up from 4.3 percent in May.
The five counties with the lowest jobless rates in June were Madison at 2 percent, Franklin and Oneida both at 2.3 percent, Jefferson at 2.4 percent and Fremont at 2.5 percent.
The jobless rate for the United States in June was 3.6 percent, the same as May.