For a $10 donation, people can support Idaho’s deteriorating and underfunded non-motorized trails and receive a sticker from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
“They’re pretty cool stickers,” the department’s Tom Helmer said. “They’re durable and will last for like a year.”
The stickers became available June 6, National Trails Day, and can be found online at www.idahostateparks.idaho.gov/.
There are about 10,000 miles of non-motorized trails in Idaho that don’t have a dedicated funding source, according to a press release from the department. The trails are slowly falling into disrepair and becoming dangerous. Some have been removed from trail maps due their poor condition.
He cited the loss of access to some trails in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Without resources to maintain the wilderness’s trails, several trails have become impassable.
Helmer’s hope is the sticker program, which will feature a new sticker every year, will provide a steady flow of funds and attention to Idaho’s hiking, biking and equestrian trails.
“This will create some money, but the goal is to raise awareness of Idaho’s trails,” Helmer said.