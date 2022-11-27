Four Dead University of Idaho

University of Idaho student Alaina Tempelis, of Seattle prays outside of the home where four fellow students were recently murdered. Tempelis said she frequently ate at Mad Greek in downtown where Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen worked.

 Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video.

Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov. 23 news conference and said his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case. 


