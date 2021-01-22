After the Internal Revenue Service mailed eight million debit cards, valued at $600 each, to Americans as their economic impact payments from the coronavirus relief package, many Idahoans called the Attorney General’s office about the legitimacy of the cards.
“I commend Idahoans for being vigilant about scams and recognizing this situation is out of the ordinary,” Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a press release. “But it appears these cards are legitimate and one of the ways the federal government is delivering the latest stimulus payments. As always, I urge consumers to meet unsolicited communications with a healthy dose of skepticism and then do any necessary research. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”
Deputy Idaho Attorney General Brett DeLange, who works in the consumer protection division, said part of the confusion comes from the first round of stimulus payments. While the majority of those were direct deposits, the second round came in the form of debit cards, electronic payments and paper checks. DeLange couldn’t attest as to why federal officials decided to mix it up this time. Perhaps it has to do with the accuracy and amount of banking information they have on citizens based on their most recent tax returns, he said.
Whatever the reason, DeLange said his office has been getting a lot of emails and calls from curious Idahoans. They’re being vigilant, he said, and “we salute them for that. We’ve all heard too many stories of people being defrauded.”
Scams targeting people made vulnerable by COVID-19 have become increasingly common.
According to a press release from the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, scammers have come up with multiple ways to use the pandemic to trick people out of their money.
According to the release, common scams include text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving their impact payment, phishing schemes aimed at gathering personal information, fake donation requests and bogus investment opportunities in companies supposedly creating a COVID-19 vaccine.