Idahoans are reminded to check their mailboxes for the third round of COVID-19 stimulus payments, which like last time may come in the form of a debit card.
According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, eligible Idahoans will receive their $1,400 stimulus payment in the form of a direct deposit, paper check or debit card.
“The debit cards caused some confusion when stimulus payments were mailed in January,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in the release. “Consumer Protection Division staff heard from dozens of Idahoans who received the cards and had questions over their legitimacy.”
Because some people weren’t expecting to receive their economic impact payment as a debit card, Wasden said they believed the cards were junk mail or a scam and threw them away. Replacement payments can be issued, but Wasden said “it’s obviously a lot easier to avoid that headache in the first place.”
The cards can be used anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted or transferred to bank accounts.