A Pocatello craftsman’s creations are now available in Stinker Stores around Idaho.
Marc Frazier, owner of Ideas on Wood, said 10 Stinker Stores stretching from Lewiston to Victor now sell three of his designs. The products will be sold in the larger Stinker stores that cater more to truckers and tourists.
Frazier began Ideas on Wood about three years ago, making custom wood pieces for people. He can create anything from photos printed on wood to cutouts done using a scroll saw.
While in a Stinker store in Pocatello one day, Frazier said he decided to ask one of the employees about possibly selling some of his work in the store. She put him in contact with a representative in Boise and soon after, a marketing employee contacted him, telling him they would like to sell his designs in 10 different stores.
Frazier said he sent in a number of designs, and the company chose three. All three feature a wooden cutout of Idaho; one has a bass design inside, one an elk and another an eagle.
Frazier currently works for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Child Protection Services but he'd like Ideas on Wood to become his full-time career.
“Right now I’m just working on what I can,” he said. “I work on (the designs) probably 30 hours a week, plus my normal job, but ideally, I would want to do that full time.”
If Frazier’s products sell well, he said there is a chance they could expand to other locations in Idaho and Colorado. However, that could present a challenge all of its own.
“I’m a one-man show, so it might be kind of hard,” he said. “I don’t want to see my stuff mass produced by a machine. I want to do it. But that limits how much I can get done.”
Frazier will continue making custom creations, but he said he may not be able to as frequently, in between creating the Stinker store pieces and his current job.
“I try to make it a priority once I get home from work,” he said. “I’ll still do custom stuff, but the stuff for the store will probably be a higher priority.”