Fast winds caused a structure fire over Easter weekend near Challis, nearly costing the property owners’ their roof.
The fire occurred Saturday, April 11 along Idaho Highway 75 near the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park. Larry Garey, who will become the North Custer Rural Fire Chief next month, said embers rising out of a fireplace caused a spot fire on a cedar-shake roof.
“The chimney was pretty low and the wind caught the embers under the cedar shake,” Garey explained.
The soon-to-be fire chief said low chimneys can be a fire hazard when fast winds are present. He said this is a common problem most chimney owners aren’t aware of.
“They were a good audience, and they learned their lesson,” said Garey, referring to the people who lit the fire.
No one was hurt because of the fire. His firefighters got there just in time, Garey said, so the roof remained salvageable. The small spot fire took 11 firefighters about 20 minutes to put out after the call went out at about 1:30 p.m., according to Garey. He said most of the time spent on-scene was inspecting the building and speaking with the owners.
According to the National Weather Service’s website, wind gusts reached up to 33 miles per hour and average wind speeds reached 18 miles per hour that Saturday in Challis.
Garey said high winds are a common problem when fighting fires, especially in places like Challis that sit in a natural wind corridor. He warns people who own chimneys to be aware of the current wind speed before lighting a fire.