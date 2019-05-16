About 40 students staged a walk-out at Challis Junior-Senior High School May 8 to protest the failure to renew teaching contracts for math teacher Damon Burk and special education and reading teacher Laura Hunt and the non-renewal of Jennifer Piva’s contract as athletic director.
Piva’s teaching contract was renewed.
Students left the school building and went next door to a park where they had a barbecue and shared their concerns about actions taken by school administrators and the school board. Afterwards, 18 students marched or rode around in the back of a pickup carrying protest signs, student organizer Kyler Walters said. Some were part of a group of 26 students and parents who attended that evening’s school board meeting and spoke in support of the teachers.
Seven people, including Burk, his wife Adelaide, three students, a parent and a Burk family friend spoke in support of Burk and Hunt at the board meeting. Several students said they wouldn’t come back to school as a result of seeing two of their best teachers fired.
School board Chairman Brett Plummer laid out the ground rules prior to public comment, as he does at most meetings. Plummer said speakers were limited to five minutes each. Citing confidentiality reasons he told people they were not allowed to mention teachers by name or specific teaching position. Lastly, he said school board members could not speak to specific personnel actions in open session.
Three students — Jaylei Waite, Walters and Mick Futral — spoke in support of Burk and Hunt.
“I can’t name them, but teachers are like a family to us,” an emotional Waite said to trustees and administrators, “and you are taking them away from us. And I guarantee you, you take them away, you make them leave, you will take away the school, too. And there will be no school without the kids and these teachers, too. The teachers stand behind the students and push them to do well. I do say that if they leave, most of the kids who go to this school will leave, too. It’s a community and a family. Don’t break it.”
At the gathering in the park, Waite said Hunt helped her through a school bullying incident. “She loves teaching. She has a full spirit. It’s horrible what they’re doing to them,” Waite said.
Walters said Burk “goes above and beyond. This man has changed my life, more than most. Without him, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.” Walters credits Burk for getting his academic career back on track.
Futral spoke to the board on behalf of both Burk and Hunt. Futral said he’s known many teachers and “there’s none better than this man here and this woman here.” Futral told trustees and administrators he’s had a tough senior year, almost failing some classes. “And both these teachers came up to me and said, ‘Mick, what’s going on? What’s wrong?’”
Hunt has been like another mother, not just a teacher, to him, Futral said. “Without her, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today.”
Burk, a soldier and excellent teacher has become like “a best friend and brother from another mother to me,” Futral said. “I can go to him for anything and I know he’ll be there for me. I can tell you that there’s none better than these two magnificent people and I’d like to say I appreciate their help through this school year.”
Futral agreed with Waite, saying, “If these two people go, there’s going to be a whole lot of other people going. I have to say if they don’t come back, me and my family aren’t coming back either.”
Student Elli Gunn shared her support for Burk and Hunt in a conversation at the park.
“Mr. Burk is always a good teacher and pushes people to succeed in life,” Gunn said. She thinks of Hunt as not only a teacher but also like another parent. “None of us think this is right. These are the three best teachers in the school,” Gunn said, including Piva in her comment.
Burk asked trustees and administrators to reconsider his contract and rehire him. Hunt didn’t speak at the board meeting. Burk asked for an executive session with the board. Plummer said the board wouldn’t meet with him in executive session that night because he wasn’t on the agenda, but invited him to fill out a form and get on the agenda for the next meeting.
Miscommunication is a big problem in this community and country, Burk said. That’s why he wants to talk to the board.
The meeting agenda did list an executive session for personnel matters, in this case a discussion about renewing Lani Rembelski’s contract as superintendent and elementary school principal, Plummer said after the meeting. The board offered her a two-year contract at $85,000 a year.
Trustees had not planned an executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of an employee, Plummer said. Generally, the board likes to be prepared ahead of the meeting to discuss specifics, he said. That’s why there’s a deadline for items to be placed on the agenda. People can come to a meeting to address specific items, he said. However, the agendas don’t offer specific details.
Adelaide Burk asked trustees to give her husband and Hunt another chance. Everyone makes mistakes and the the board’s decisions seem to be based technicalities, she said. Both are better teachers than they were at the start of the school year, she told the board.
Whenever there’s concern about a teacher’s contract or talk of firing them, “I’d ask for that teacher to be part of the conversation,” Adelaide Burk said, “to explain their side of it, instead of hearing a lot of rumors. That person should be the one you’re talking to.”
School district patron and Burk family friend Leona Hatch mentioned Burk by name and was taken aback when Plummer reiterated that she was only allowed to talk about teachers in general, but not to name any.
“I’ve known this person I’m not allowed to speak about by name,” since he was born, Hatch replied. She pointed out that Burk served his country during the war in Iraq and said he is a dedicated, honest and loyal person. She said it was crazy she was not allowed to mention him by name.
“Look at these kids. You’d better have a damn good reason if you don’t keep him on or else you’ve destroyed what these kids believe is democracy. I just want to understand why. What has he done? I would like to know what has happened ... in this past year that has made you make this decision?”
Hatch said she would follow up on the matter and “find out what’s at the bottom of this.”
“People standing here won’t walk away from this situation until the facts are clear to all of us,” parent Jeremy Waite said. “I don’t know what we can do to get the facts out so we’re all on the same page. That would be great. There’s not one of us here who will not follow up on all of this, because we do appreciate the teachers. They do a job that 95 percent of us could not do.”