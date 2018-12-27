The fourth Expedition Yellowstone trip for Challis Elementary School sixth-grade students was another resounding success and teacher Pam Wilson is already planning next year’s trip.
Students Callyn Zollinger, Parker Banks and Aurora Sunday showed up with posters and other props to thank school board members for authorizing the trip. They made their expedition to the nation’s first national park in October.
Challis elementary students have made a good impression on Yellowstone National Park staff and Yellowstone Forever officials, which is why that foundation repeatedly approves the school’s application and provides a partial funding scholarship.
Students raise money for the trip and secure donations from businesses and individuals in the community, Wilson said. The HUB and Custer Soil and Water Conservation District have pledged $500 each each year. The community and school board support is very much appreciated, Wilson and her students said.
The students thanked trustees for their support in allowing them to go on a multi-night trip outside school district boundaries and emphasized how important the real-world experience was for them.
Younger Challis students who have heard about the trip are already looking forward to going themselves, Wilson said.
Students stay at the historic Lamar Buffalo Ranch, prepare their meals, go on hikes with rangers to study geology, ecology, history, wildlife biology and other subjects, explore hot springs and thermal features at Norris Geyser Basin and learn some independence and personal responsibility along the way.
There’s enough demand and excitement to have a Challis trip to Yellowstone every year, although there is no guarantee the school will be selected. Yellowstone Forever holds a lottery each spring to award scholarships and select the schools. So far, Wilson said, Challis students have enjoyed high praise for their creativity and good behavior from the rangers who conduct the education program, which has likely helped boost Challis’ chances of returning in subsequent years.