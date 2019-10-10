Second-graders from Challis Elementary School spent a recent afternoon at the community garden to get dirty and pick pumpkins.
The students had planted the seeds last year at the end of the school year. On Oct. 3 they returned to the garden to reap their harvest. Along with pumpkins, the kids pulled up onions and potatoes and learned how best to store them.
Once the kids picked their fill, they loaded their haul onto their shoulders and carried it back to the elementary school.
Helen Winegarner and Steve Axon, the organizers of the community garden, said the kids do this every year. They said it’s a great way for kids to get outside and get a free pumpkin. Axon said in the beginning it was only pumpkins the kids left with, but for the last couple of years he and Helen gave them potatoes and onions.
Axon said in the past they planted jack-o-lanterns, but they were too big for the little kids to carry back to school. They recently started planted sugar babies, a smaller variety of pumpkins that aren’t as tough for an 8-year-old to carry.