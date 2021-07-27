Idaho Transportation Board members are expected to decide today if semitrailers weighing up to 129,000 pounds will be allowed on U.S. Highway 93 between Challis and Arco.
Board members had to wait for the 129,000-pound subcommittee to review public comments on the proposal and a recommendation from Chief Engineer Blake Rindlisbacher on the weight-change application. Subcommittee members approved the plan last week, according to Megan Stark with ITD’s Office of Communication. The request for the change was made by Amalgamated Sugar Company in Boise.
“The route’s pretty much ready to go,” Stark said, referring to the stretch of U.S. 93 from its intersections at Idaho Highway 75 in Challis and U.S. Highway 20 in Arco. Engineers with the transportation department measured and evaluated the 80-mile section and signed off on increasing the weight limit from 105,000 pounds, Stark said.
Input from the engineers was the deciding factor in subcommittee members approving the application, according to Stark. While they also pored over public comments, Stark said subcommittees members didn’t factor them as much because people sent only general inquiries into highway rules and regulations during the two-week comment period. Because none of what the public had to say pertained to the application from the sugar company itself, Stark explained the comments didn’t have much bearing on the request.
Sugar company personnel want to raise the weight limit so they can haul more lime rock from the U.S. Calcium mine near Darlington to their Eastern Idaho processing plants. They want to haul pulverized rock to tamp down parking areas, where semitrailers weighed down with sugar beets kick up dust as they come and go.
Because ITD workers did everything by the book, Stark said all that is left is to wait for board members to render a decision. They can approve the application right away or wait to vote if more information is needed, she said.