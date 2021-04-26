Stanley City Council members approved two requests for temporary employee housing and a camping request earlier this month.
Greg Wallace, the city’s maintenance worker, and his wife Judy will spend the summer in their RV parked behind the Stanley Community Building after council members approved that request. The council also approved temporary RV employee housing for Mountain Village Resort.
“These are standard requests we get every year,” Mayor Steve Botti explained in a separate interview. “It’s part of the normal cycle here in town.”
It’s difficult to find a place to live in Stanley, Botti said. Wallace, like others who live year-round in Stanley, house sits during the winter and moves into an RV during the summer, Botti said. Wallace and his wife have been doing this for about five years, according to the mayor, as city code allows an RV to take up a single lot if it is for workforce housing.
Russell and Mandy Clark, owners of Mountain Village Resort, have asked council members to approve temporary RV employee housing for the past several years. The Clarks usually ask that camping be allowed within the city limits on their property during special events, too. Council members approved those requests, too.
For events like the Car-B-Q, a car show and barbecue scheduled for June 19, Botti said people may camp on the large field behind Velvet Falls Dance Hall. It’s not blanket approval to allow camping within the city limits all summer, Botti said, only for pre-approved events like the Car-B-Q.
Botti said council members must be discerning about such requests, because some people might misinterpret it as permission to camp in Stanley as they please. Botti said there will only be four or five events all summer that will allow people to camp inside the city.