Children in need of something to do this summer may want to check out the summer reading program at the Challis Public Library. Because of coronavirus this year’s program utilizes an online platform.
Library Director Becky Mitchell said the program, which includes reading, crafts and STEM activities, runs from June 16 to July 31. Youths can sign up at https://form.jotform.com/challislibrary/summer-reading or pick up a registration form at the library between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The program’s activities include craft projects and STEM packets every week, which Mitchell said adds an extra challenge. Since kids can’t congregate and work on the materials at the library, parents have to pick kits up. If they can’t make it to the library every week and live “within a reasonable distance,” Mitchell said library staff will drop packets off at people’s homes.
“We don’t want to have just stories. We also want the kids to have something to do,” Mitchell said, referring to the importance of engaging children with activities while they learn.
Mitchell said getting the summer reading program up and running this year took a multi-faceted approach. In the past, Mitchell would have kids meet in the library, listen to a story and work on their projects. This year, she has to include remote read-alongs and how-to videos on craft projects and STEM packets, facilitate transportation for the packets and keep in regular communication with parents to understand what is and isn’t working.
“We’ve had to search for things and ideas we never had a reason to before,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell sees the integration of more virtual learning as a good thing. It will never be a substitute for meeting at a physical library, according to Mitchell, but having resources online widens the reach of the reading program. This is especially important in rural areas like Challis, she said, where long drives and bad weather can limit access to the library.
The library’s COVID-19 plan is evolving as it goes, Mitchell said, and she is grateful people have been understanding. She knows people who live in Challis and the surrounding area prefer the feel of a real book in their hands, and she tries to accommodate those people as best as she can.
The library reopened in a limited capacity in June. People can still order books curbside, but if they want to go into the library they must follow physical distancing standards. Those standards mean no more than six patrons in the library at any time, limiting computer use to 30 minutes and washing hands before using computers.