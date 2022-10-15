With the general election nearing, state superintendent of public instruction candidates Terry Gilbert and Debbie Critchfield are in the thick of campaign season.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All seven statewide elected positions in Idaho and 105 legislative seats are on the ballot.
Critchfield defeated two other Republicans in the May primary election to advance to the general election. Current state Superintendent Sherri Ybarra and Branden Durst also sought their party’s nomination.
Critchfield, the former State Board of Education president, raised $300,000 before the primary. Her campaign zeroes in on funding, workforce readiness, professional support and school choice. She’s been endorsed by Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, a member the House Education Committee, the Idaho Charter School Network and dozens of educators.
Gilbert, a Democrat, was unopposed in the primary. He wants to increase and maintain public education funding, address school facilities, lend support to educators and increase graduation rates. He’s been endorsed by the Idaho Education Association — the state’s teachers’ union — and many former lawmakers.
The two have agreed to participate in a debate on Idaho Public Television on Monday, Oct. 24.
Gilbert’s strategy focuses on small-scale, localized outreach. The former teacher and IEA president has invited members of the community to host gatherings organized to spread the word about his campaign, solicit donations and make connections with constituents.
Gilbert has met with Democrats across the state, but says his outreach is not exclusive to a specific party. He wants to continue attending community events, like the county fairs he visited during the summer, to make connections with a diverse group of Idahoans. And he’ll continue meeting with district superintendents and local educators.
Gilbert’s campaign is ramping up its social media presence to boost outreach.
His daughter, who is his assistant campaign manager, wrote a fundraising mailer. Alongside emails and personal fundraising requests, Gilbert says the campaign has received a “healthy” financial response.
His fundraising has been modest compared to Critchfield. Gilbert had raised $56,861 and spent $11,165, as of Sept. 29, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office reports show. He’s received financial backing from former Boise school board trustee and gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff and the state’s teachers union.
On Election Day, Gilbert says there’s one sure event planned.
“No matter the outcome, we will have a celebration,” he said.
Critchfield plans to continue traveling the state to meet Idahoans where they are and listen to their input.
Since the primary, Critchfield has met with county commissioners, student body leaders and school board members. She’s attended education summits and GOP events and spoken on education policy panels.
She’ll participate in the Republican Party tour, central committee events and has accepted invitations to speak around the state. She’ll continue using social media. Critchfield also wants to continue visiting schools and meeting with elected officials.
And the Republican nominee isn’t backing down from her aggressive fundraising strategy. So far, she’s racked up $431,782 and spent $326,328 as of Sept. 29, with backing from current and former lawmakers, charter school organizations and school board trustees, the Secretary of State’s Office reports show.
In the end, the GOP candidate says she’s planning for a “strong finish.”
