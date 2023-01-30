An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday.

According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2 percent of people surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1 percent who said the state is moving in the right direction. The remaining survey respondents weren’t sure. For the first time in the survey’s history, the gap between Idahoans who think the state is headed in the right direction and who say the state is on the wrong track were within the margin of error. That means the two responses were statistically tied.


