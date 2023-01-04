APTOPIX Four Dead University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

 Matt Rourke/AP/Pool

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A criminology graduate student arrested for the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody last week, to face charges in Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday by state police at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.


