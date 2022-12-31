APTOPIX Four Dead University of Idaho

This photo provided by Monroe County, Pennsylvania, Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger, 28, is being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students.

 Monroe County, Pennsylvania, Correctional Facility photo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday.

The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook Moscow, a community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho's 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes.


