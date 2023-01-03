Four Dead University of Idaho

A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania.

 Ted S. Warren/AP

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student facing first-degree murder charges in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week at his parents' home.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was taken into custody Dec. 30 by state police in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.


