Don’t let the name fool you — the guys at Grumpy Guyz Pizza Pies really aren’t that grumpy.
Anthony Tappan and Greg Pierson opened the takeout pizza restaurant on May 17 at 24441 U.S. Highway 93 in Challis, next door to S&W Junction.
Tappan previously owned a restaurant in Mackay, which he sold. He moved back to Challis and worked at Kimble Oil, but Pierson kept pestering Tappan to start another food venture.
“He harped on me for two years,” Tappan said. Pierson really wanted to see a good pizza joint open in Challis, so Grumpy Guyz was born. Tappan said he knew it was critical to have a catchy, memorable name. He jokes with Pierson that Pierson is kind of grumpy, so it made sense to them to adopt that phrase as the business name.
The two men are starting out pretty small, with take-out pizzas the only option right now. They sell one size — 10-inch pizzas. They have all the standard pizza topping options. Prices range from $11 for a cheese pizza to $17 for a supreme loaded with two kinds of meat and tons of veggies. The sauces used on their pizzas are all homemade and Tappan says the dough is so good he keeps its specifics secret.
They plan to add a dining area hopefully by winter, want to add a delivery option, expand the menu to include calzones and salads and obtain a license so they can sell beer and wine. When those things happen they know they’ll need to add a second oven. With additional offerings, they intend to grow the staff.
They welcome feedback from their customers.
“We want opinions from everybody who comes in, we are trying to do what the public wants,” Tappan said.
So far, so good, he said. He’s heard plenty of positive feedback and they’ve been pleasantly surprised with the volume of business in the first couple of months.
Tappan and Pierson’s wife, Kimberly, are the owners of the restaurant, but Tappan and Greg Pierson run the business.
They need 15 or 20 minutes from the time a customer calls in an order before it will be ready for pick-up.
The restaurant phone number is 208-879-5013. It’s open from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.