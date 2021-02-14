Road conditions and a lack of experience resulted in a Challis 17-year-old losing control of his auto and smashing into a fence on the afternoon Jan. 30.
“The kid just hit the corner too hard, I guess,” Justin Oleson, the property owner, said. “Kids got to be careful driving on those roads.”
The driver was heading east on Butte Avenue at about 2 p.m. Driving a 2005 Dodge Neon under learner’s permit restrictions, the driver was traveling too fast for conditions, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office report. The incident report states as the teen got to the intersection of Butte and Seventh streets, he tapped his brakes. As he tried to turn south onto Seventh, he lost control, went off the road and hit Oleson’s fence.
While he wasn’t too upset about what happened to his fence, Oleson said it’s a shame the driver chose to flee the scene instead of calling authorities. Doing that turned what appeared to be a simple accident into a crime, which Rosemary Savage and Harold Erks, Oleson’s neighbors, witnessed.
“I get people make mistakes, but you have to fix it, and don’t do it again,” Oleson said.