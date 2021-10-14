Lifelong Challis resident Martha Berry was watching TV with her cat a little after 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 when two teenagers lost control of their 1991 Oldsmobile 88 and drove through her fence, across her yard and collided with the front steps of her Butte Avenue home.
“All of the sudden I hear a crash and my window breaks,” Berry said, referring to the living room window that was broken by a piece of flying fence. Berry went to her kitchen window, which provides a clear view of the front yard, to see what happened as she called 911.
According to her, two boys, ages 15 and 16, were unconscious in the front seats of the wrecked auto. Berry feared the worse, because they weren’t wearing seatbelts, but the two eventually woke up. Berry said she watched as they tried to start the car, only to realize it wasn’t working. Unaware that Berry was present the whole time, the teens got out of the auto and fled.
“They had their heads down, so I guess they couldn’t see me,” Berry said. “They were moving pretty quick when they left.”
When emergency responders arrived, Berry said North Custer Rural firefighters popped the hood to pull out the battery and Custer County Deputy Trevor Downey ran the license plates. Downey quickly found out where the two teens lived, and from there Berry said he found out they had been drinking before the accident.
The auto had to be towed, Berry said, partly because it sprung a leak when it plowed into her home. Berry used cat litter sit to soak up oil and antifreeze that leaked from the Oldsmobile.
The teens took out Berry’s fence, trash cans at her house and a neighbor’s, shattered her window and damaged the railing at the front door steps. Berry doesn’t have an estimate on the damage, but expects it to be covered by the driver’s auto insurance.
The two teenagers taken by air ambulance to a medical center, according to Berry. Emergency responders told her they had sustained head and body injuries from the crash, but Berry said as far as she knows they’ll be OK.