The coronavirus pandemic forced health care providers to get creative, and the Challis Area Health Center was no exception.
Although most Challis residents still prefer physical visits with providers, center CEO Steve Rembelski said people are slowly getting used to receiving their health care via a computer screen.
“I think this is a tool that really expands access,” Rembelski said.
People can use their smartphones or computers to meet with health experts, speaking and showing ailments over video. Rembelski said since the health center implemented tele-help services in March, patients generally have positive things to say.
However, some patients had trouble adjusting, Rembelski said. Several elderly patients needed time and help to adjust to tele-health care. This wasn’t a surprise, Rembelski said, given they are the group of people most accustomed to seeing doctors face-to-face.
“It’s what our population prefers, given the option,” Rembelski said.
Tele-health care use increased the most in the early stages of the pandemic, Rembelski said. In the first week of April, 30 percent of all visits were patients meeting health experts by video. The average has been about 15 percent of all patient visits done electronically.
Tele-health care is mostly likely going to stay in Challis. Idaho health care providers have been discussing different ways to implement more technological communication in the state for about five years. The coronavirus provided the final push to get the service off the ground.
A major advantage of tele-health care is it will save patients money, Rembelski said. In rural areas like Custer County people often must travel long distances for medical services, spending money on transportation and accommodations.
Health experts often only need to hear or see the symptoms of an illness or the damage from an injury to prescribe a course for recovery. With modern technology, Rembelski said it can be easier and safer than ever to get people feeling better.