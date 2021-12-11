Results from the final drill test hole in Revival Gold’s Joss target area of Lemhi County are “game-changing,” according to a news release from the company.
“Drilling returned broad, high-grade intercepts which underscore the underground mining potential of” the zone, Revival Gold President and CEO Trent Mell said in the release.
“This is a game-changing hole as it hosts the highest-grade gold intersections released to date from the Joss target area,” Agro said. “We are now beginning to see the full potential of the Beartrack-Arnett gold project.”
The high grades and substantial widths “reinforce our enthusiasm for the project’s underground potential and the possibility of it being developed into a highly profitable and long-life mining operation,” he said.
Drilling has wrapped for this year at the Beartrack-Arnett project. Five holes were drilled in the Joss target area. Three of those intersected mineralization. Two holes were abandoned because of difficult drill conditions. Mineralization was discovered in the Joss area in 1991 by FMC Gold Co. and eight holes were drilled that year, which confirmed the presence of mineralization.
Since 1997, 21 core holes have been completed and 18 encountered mineralization in Joss.
Revival Gold is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett gold project, which is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho.