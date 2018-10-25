Incumbent Idaho State Sen. Steven Thayn, a Republican from Emmett, faces two challengers for his District 8 seat in the Nov. 6 general election — Constitution party candidate Kirsten Faith Richardson of Letha and independent Bill Sifford of McCall.
Thayn defeated Marla Lawson of Lowman in the May 15 Republican primary, 4,568 votes to 3,620.
Thayn has served three terms in the Idaho House and three in the Senate. He is running for re-election because he says his work’s not done on the three issues he prioritizes – education, health care and getting people out of poverty. Redistribution of wealth under traditional welfare programs to get people out of poverty does not work, he said. Rather, the poor should be helped to become independent productive members of society, he said.
Thayn notes that access to primary health care decreased under the Affordable Care Act. Instead of access to insurance and hospitals, Thayn believes the focus should be on increased access to primary health care through facilities such as Challis Area Health Center.
Earlier this year, Thayn’s bill to create a one-year, $150,000 pilot program with general fund money managed by Idaho’s health districts for Idahoans to receive state-subsidized primary care for up to 10 months passed the Senate, but didn’t get a House committee hearing.
Thayn supports his program over expanding Medicaid to 62,000 or so Idahoans caught in the “gap” of being unable to afford health insurance but earning too much to qualify for Medicaid.
On the education front, Thayn supports an advanced opportunities program in place for the past nine years in Idaho. It allows students to take dual college credit courses. He also supports Idaho’s mastery-based education program.
Career technical education is also important for hands-on learning in high school, from fields of nursing to information technology to automotive tech. This online learning opportunity is needed in rural schools like Challis, Thayn said.
Richardson, one of Thayn’s opponents, told the Idaho Press she has eight children, seven stepchildren and 25 grandchildren. She home-schooled all of her children.
The Challis Messenger was unable to find an email address or phone number for Richardson to seek an interview for this story. She has said she believes health, education and welfare should be returned to churches and private organizations.
“I am running to make people accountable for hearing the truth, to stand up for the sanctity of life, to limit government to the written Constitution and to bring Godly morals and culture to Idaho,” Richardson said in a 2018 online written essay interview for the Idaho Press newspaper in Nampa.
Her top three priorities are to sponsor legislation to establish legal personhood at fertilization, to stop transgender surgery and hormones and to stop Islamic female genital mutilation.
“The murder of innocent pre-born babies is the world’s biggest problem and it is tragically viewed as a right,” Richardson wrote. “There is no right to murder from fertilization to natural death. Birth control pills are abortifacients. The pill tells a woman’s body that she is not pregnant, thus the new baby cannot implant on the uterus and dies from lack of nourishment. I will sponsor legislation to stop these murders.”
Asked what can be done to provide access to health care for all Idahoans, Richardson said she opposes government involvement in health care.
The Messenger reached out to Sifford by email and social media for an interview but received no response. A biography posted online on Vote Smart lists no prior political experience for Sifford.
The Vote Smart bio says he is an avid outdoorsman and lists hiking, hunting, fishing snow skiing and snowshoeing as hobbies.