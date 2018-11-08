In contested seats for the Idaho legislature, incumbents won re-election in both district- and county-wide votes.
Republican Sen. Steven Thayn retained his seat in a three-way race with 71 percent of the Legislative District 8 vote. In Custer County, Thayn received 1,553 votes to 312 for independent Bill Sifford of McCall and 133 for Constitution Party candidate Kirsten Faith Richardson.
Republican Rep. Terry Gestrin won re-election to his Idaho House 8A position, with 70.1 percent of the District 8 vote, defeating Democratic challenger Jon Glick of McCall. In Custer County, voters favored Gestrin. He received 1,606 votes to 474 cast for Glick. District-wide Gestrin garnered 14,670 votes to 6,265 for Glick.
Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon of Stanley was unopposed in her bid for re-election to the 8B seat. She received 1,721 votes in Custer County and 16,877 in District 8.
Republican Mike Simpson won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives over Democrat Aaron Swisher by 169,671 votes to 110, 221 in unofficial results. Simpson took 1,609 votes in Custer County to Swisher's 453.
Custer voters barely went along with the statewide vote in approving Proposition 2, Medicaid expansion, by a slim margin of 1,070 yes votes to 1,038 no. Statewide the measure passed. Local voters bucked the statewide vote and voted in favor of Proposition 1, related to horse racing, by 1,266 to 884.
County voters favored Brad Little over Paulette Jordan in the governor’s race by a vote of 1,519-545. Janice McGeachin was favored by Custer voters in the lieutenant governor race. She tallied 1,383 votes to Democrat Kristin Collum’s 535 votes.
The closest race was for superintendent of public instruction. Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra was favored by Custer County voters over Democrat Cindy Wilson. Ybarra received 1,311 votes to 782 for Wilson.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney defeated Democratic challenger Jill Humble and won the Custer vote 1,618-461. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden topped Democrat Bruce Bistline in Custer County with 1,632 votes to 452 for Bistline.