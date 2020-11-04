Custer County voters followed suit with the rest of Legislative District 8 voters to send Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, back to the Idaho Senate.
Thayn received support from 74 percent of District 8 voters -- 20,183 votes -- to win. That number included 2,000 votes in Custer County, according to unofficial election results.
Independent Bill Sifford of McCall tallied 5,599 votes across the district -- 20.5 percent -- in his bid for the Senate seat. A total of 383 Custer County voters cast their ballots for Sifford. Kirsten Faith Richardson, the Constitution Party candidate from Letha, earned 1,528 votes in District 8, 5.6 percent. In Custer County, 144 voters supported Richardson's bid for state Senate.
Republican Reps. Terry Gestrin from Donnelly and Dorothy Moon of Stanley were re-elected to the Idaho House of Representatives, facing no opponents. Gestrin received 23,661 votes in the district, including 2,184 in Custer County. Moon tallied 23,300 total votes, with 2,131 of those coming from Custer County voters.