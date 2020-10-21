If he's re-elected to the Idaho Senate on Nov. 3, Steven Thayn said one of his priorities will be capping health districts' influence over politics.
"I want to strip health districts' power to shut down schools," Thayn said.
As vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Thayn said one of the most unfortunate effects of the coronavirus in Idaho has been on students and parents. Part of that is the health and safety mandates created by Idaho health districts, Thayn said. Even though Idaho schools haven't experienced the level of infections feared earlier this year, Thayn said state health experts continue to mandate policy as if they are.
Thayn said it is a balance of power issue. Experts exist within the government to give advice to elected officials, who take the advice into consideration when making policy. Because they weren't elected, state health experts overstepped when they began dictating mandates, such as wearing face coverings in public, he said.
Thayn expects a lot of support for such a measure in the 2021 Legislature. He said many legislators also support the idea of curtailing the governor's powers. When Gov. Brad Little's coronavirus task force began distributing $1.25 billion in federal aid to fight the virus, Thayn said legislators should have been more involved. In the future, Thayn said legislators should have to power to call a special session if the state receives federal funds of that magnitude before the governor starts spending the money.
As for how the pandemic relief was distributed, Thayn said a less-is-more approach would have worked better. Using the money to stave off the pains of unemployment was a good idea initially, Thayn said, but the $600 federal unemployment benefits in particular were excessive and incentivized too many Idahoans to not work.
If Idaho is to survive the pandemic and the economic challenges it presents, Thayn said Idahoans will have to "solve their own problems" without government assistance. People are smart enough to figure the right thing for themselves, he said, and he expects to proven right when residents vote on changing the state constitution in November.
After overwhelming approval from the Senate and House of Representatives to set the number of legislative districts in the state to 35, Idaho voters decide next month whether they follow their representatives' lead.
Thayn supports setting the number of districts at 35. In the past after census counts were taken and districts redrawn, the number has dropped to 30 districts, he said. Redistricting leads to confusion among residents when it comes to voting and representation, and Thayn said having a set number will encourage stability.
Idahoans face a lot of issues this election, Thayn said. However, Idaho has a culture of independence and prudence, and Thayn said voters will do what is best for the state.
Republican Thayn is running for a two-year term as District 8 senator in the Nov. 3 general election. Constitution Party member Kirsten Faith Richardson of Letha and independent Bill Sifford of McCall are also on the ballot.
People can register at the polls on Election Day by bringing a photo identification and proof of address. Early voting is already open. People can vote early in person at the Custer County Courthouse. Voters who requested ballots be mailed to them can vote at home and return their ballots by mail or by dropping them off at the courthouse. Early ballots must be at the county clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
