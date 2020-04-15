Steven Thayn has been an Idaho state senator for almost 15 years, and if District 8 voters give him two more he said he will make the government work for them.
"I think the role of government is to provide tools," Thayn said.
Thayn believes government exists to provide structure in people's lives so they can make decisions for themselves. He said government influence becomes intrusive when officials start making decisions for the people outside of giving them a framework to operate.
He said this philosophy is exemplified in his stance on education. If re-elected, Thayn said he would use his potential position as chairman of the Senate Education Committee to get more parents involved in their children's education.
Currently serving as vice chairman of that committee, Thayn wants to include parents in the responsibility of educating their children. By providing them with the resources and materials to do that, Thayn said it would be a win-win situation. Idaho children get educated, and because the government is only minimally involved they're educated at a good price to the taxpayer.
Thayn also wants to give parents a first-person look into their children's education and help them understand the importance of starting early.
Besides education, Thayn said reworking health care in Idaho is a top priority for him. Thayn claims Idaho health care is too "hospital centered." He said Idahoans have to rely on hospitals too much and he would prefer a primary care system. Thayn said moving to primary care would make health care more personal and give Idahoans more options for treating ailments.
Looking ahead to the 2021 Legislative session, Thayn expects discussions of property taxes will take up much of the session. He said urban Idahoans have complained that people moving here from other states are driving property taxes up. Thayn said the Legislature might have to put a cap on property taxes next year as the state's population continues to grow from the outside. That conversation occurred this year in Boise, but no action was finalized.
His biggest worry for 2021 is how the government might use the COVID-19 pandemic to increase oversight and control. Since Gov. Brad Little ordered Idahoans to shelter in place on March 25, Thayn said he has been working with his colleagues to make sure it doesn't become permanent. He is most concerned both the federal and state governments will tighten their restrictions and regulations on small businesses, using fears of the coronavirus to do it.
Thayn pledged if re-elected, he will make sure control of small businesses in Idaho stays with the people.
In the end, Thayn is running again because he likes Idaho as it is. He said outside forces may try to change the Gem State, but as long as he is in office that won't happen.
"I really enjoy Idaho and its unique character," Thayn said. "I still think I have quite a bit of work that needs to be done."
Thayne is running for a two-year term in District 8, which encompasses Boise, Custer, Gem, Lemhi, and Valley counties. He faces Marla Lawson of Lowman in the May 19 Republican primary election. The winner of that contest advances to be the Republican nominee for the November general election. No Democrat has filed for the Senate seat.
Casting ballets will be different this election, which will be conducted by mail only as no polling places are allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must request absentee ballots. All Idaho voters may request a ballot via the secretary of state's website at idahovotes.gov.
Custer County voters can request absentee ballots through the Custer County Clerk’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/wp-content/uploads/1/IDAHO-ELECTION-INFORMATION-2020-Lisa-Revised-03-18-20-4.pdf. To get there, go to the county’s website, http://www.co.custer.id.us/ and click on the drop-down tab for Departments, then choose Clerk. Scroll down the page to the Links section and click on 2020 Election Information/Forms. Or absentee request forms can be picked up in the foyer at the Custer County Courthouse.