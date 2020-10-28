After a nearly three-month investigation, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office last week released the details of the Aug. 1 Tin Cup Campground shooting.
“It takes a long time to go through all the evidence and interview the witnesses,” Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said as he looked at the sizeable black binder that held the report.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, with involvement from the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force that includes the sheriff’s offices in Custer, Bingham and Fremont counties, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said it will take time to look over the lengthy report before he makes a decision about filing any charges.
On Aug. 13, Lumpkin’s office sent out a press release stating Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman shot and killed 73-year-old Russell Liddell of Boise after Liddell confronted a group of people at the campground.
According to the report released Oct. 21, Zimmerman and a group of 17 friends and family members were on a 750-mile ATV trip. They stopped at Tin Cup Campground for the night. At about 10:15 p.m. a pickup owned by Liddell pulled into the campground and idled for several minutes, causing members of Zimmerman’s group to wonder if the driver was looking for someone, the report states.
Liddell pulled past the group’s campsite to a turnaround about 60 yards up the road. Campers Ted and Terali Stonehocker said they were in their tent when Liddell pulled into the turnaround and drove within feet of them trying to back up as the auto headlights lit up their tent, according to the report.
Roberta Zimmerman went to the pickup after several minutes, the report states. She said she wanted to see if he needed help because it was dark. She spoke with Liddell, who said her group was in his camping spot. He was upset and angry, according to Roberta.
According to the report, Ted Stonehocker confirmed Liddell was belligerent. Liddell smelled like alcohol, according to Stonehocker, and several members of Zimmerman’s group reported they heard him say, “All you Californians coming up here with your God-damn fancy toys.”
Stonehocker told Liddell to leave or he said he would run him off with a “41,” to which Liddell replied he had a .45 pistol. Stonehocker went to his tent and Liddell to his pickup. Liddell drove around the turnaround and again headlights shone back into the Stonehocker tent.
After Chief Brian Zimmerman heard about the interaction between Liddell and Roberta, he went to his vehicle tp get his .40-caliber pistol, the report states. Unaware Liddell was armed, Zimmerman, Tim Green and Fred Nystrom, went to the pickup. According to the report, Liddell was sitting in the driver’s seat when Zimmerman and his friends arrived and stood about 20 feet away. Even though he asked Liddell if he needed any help, all Zimmerman said he received in response was a mumble.
An argument began, and Liddell stumbled out of his pickup, the report states. Brian Zimmerman, Green and Nystrom said Liddell could barely stand as he opened the driver’s side passenger door. He began looking for something, they said.
When Brian Zimmerman and his friends heard the slide of an semi-automatic pistol being racked, the police chief pulled his gun from his pocket and rested it against his leg, according to the report. Liddell then fired two shots, the report states. Zimmerman fired five rounds at Liddell, hitting him several times. Brian Zimmerman secured Liddell’s gun. Roberta, a registered nurse, and Jennifer Green, a former paramedic, couldn’t find a pulse on Liddell, the report states.
Tim Green then drove to the Diamond D Ranch to call the Sheriff’s Office, according to the report. Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Pumphrey and Idaho State Police Trooper Jonathan Demcak responded to the campground, arriving at about 1:45 a.m.