People can find out what the slogan “tons of meat, Mackay’s treat,” is all about this Saturday.
The annual Mackay Free Barbecue is on tap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in Tourist Park, which is on Capitol Avenue, on the way to the Custer County Fairgrounds.
Barbecue committee Chairman Mike Evans said volunteers expect between 1,500 and 2,000 people to eat some of the 1,500 or so pounds of beef they’ll prepare for the barbecue. That’s a normal crowd size and meat quantity for the third Saturday in September in Mackay, he said.
Volunteers begin their work early, Evans said. They’ll start burning wood inside the stone oven around noon Thursday. Volunteers stay at the oven round the clock while it’s burning, keeping it stoked and making sure nothing goes wrong.
At 7 p.m. Friday, more volunteers show up at the South Custer Rural fire station to begin the meat preparation. That takes two or three hours, Evans said. Once the roasts are prepped, they’re loaded onto a trailer and taken to Tourist Park.
Around 10 p.m. Friday, after the wood coals are mostly burned out, the giant racks that hold the wood and later the meat, are pulled out of the oven. Firefighters clean out all the embers inside the super-hot stone oven. The roasts are then placed on the rack, which was built to fit perfectly inside the oven. The rack is pushed back in and the meat left to cook in the hot stone oven. The steel doors are mudded up to seal them shut, Evans said. Usually that work is finished around 11 p.m.
The meat cooks for 12 hours, until 11 a.m. Saturday, when the racks are pulled out, the meat carved and served up on a bun. Serving usually begins at 11:30 a.m., Evans said, but there’s a long line of hungry people already formed by 11 a.m.
Besides a roast beef sandwich, served with special sauce, diners get chips and can buy drinks from one of the non-profit vendors in the park. Non-profit organizations can set up booths to raise money during the barbecue, Evans said. Each class at Mackay High School sets up a booth, usually selling snacks including cotton candy, popcorn and cookies. The South Custer Historical Society and Museum plan booths, along with Lost Rivers Medical Center and Lost Rivers Economic Development.
Several music groups, including popular Mackay musician Rocky Watson, perform all afternoon and a horseshoe tournament starts around noon.
