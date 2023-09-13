mackay bbq oven 9.14

The stone oven in Tourist Park in Mackay will hold 1,400 or so pounds of meat this weekend for the annual Mackay Free Barbecue.

 Messenger file photo

People can find out what the slogan “tons of meat, Mackay’s treat,” is all about this Saturday.

The annual Mackay Free Barbecue is on tap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in Tourist Park, which is on Capitol Avenue, on the way to the Custer County Fairgrounds.


