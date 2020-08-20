Plans to establish a trailhead and parking lot on Challis Creek Road to provide access to the cliffs north of town have been put on hold, according to Challis Trails Committee member Helen Winegarner.
The land the committee was eyeing to buy, just north of Madge Yacomella’s spring, was bought by someone else, Winegarner said. The spot was a flat area with enough space for a parking lot, trailhead and possibly a park and picnic area, Winegarner told Challis City Council members last year.
It’s unfortunate none of that will happen, Winegarner said, mostly because people still can’t access much of the public land that’s so close to town. The cliffs north of town are free to explore, but access is barred by private property abutting the public land. Idaho’s strict trespassing laws have resulted in many people becoming too afraid to adventure into nature right outside their doors, she said.
Committee members still would like to establish access to the cliffs, but Winegarner said it’s not possible right now.
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the committee’s work, Winegarner said, in part because meeting face-to-face has been difficult.
The committee is still intent on protecting Challis trails, she said. Members are now focusing on maintaining the trails near the Challis Golf Course.