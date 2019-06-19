Challis Trails Committee members are working to obtain access to trails on public land in the cliffs overlooking the north side of town, trails committee member Helen Winegarner told Challis City Council members on June 11.
Winegarner wants to apply for a grant to purchase a lot on Challis Creek Road north of Madge Yacomella’s spring. The city could convert it into a trailhead and parking area with a kiosk showing Challis area trails, suggested Winegarner and Jolie Turek, executive director of Custer Economic Development Association.
In the past year property owners have posted “No Trespassing” signs at sites that have historically offered access to the cliffs, Winegarner said. With the state of Idaho passing a stricter trespassing law, it’s critical to obtain and develop legal access to trails on public land, she said. An alternative would be for the city to assert historic rights of way across private land, but the committee prefers the property purchase route.
The lot on Challis Creek Road has a flat spot that would be ideal for trailhead access and parking, perhaps also a future pocket park with picnic facilities, Winegarner said.
Challis could qualify for a Gem Grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce to purchase property for public trailhead access, Turek said. Idaho Gem Grants provide assistance to rural communities for the planning and implementation of economic development projects. Cities and counties can apply for up to $50,000, Turek said, with the local government providing a 20 percent match. Only 5 percent of that can be in-kind. City employees could build a driveway and parking lot for the in-kind match, Turek suggested.
It appears incomes are rising and Challis is now above the low- to moderate-income threshold under federal poverty guidelines to be eligible for some grants, Turek said. Rick Miller of The Development Company has told the city a new survey of incomes is needed to determine grant eligibility.
Challis could also apply for a trails grant from Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Winegarner said, but those are typically more competitive. Other grant options include the CHC Foundation, Turek said.
Council members should put together a list of questions to help Winegarner and Turek with the application, Mayor Mike Barrett suggested, such as how many parking spaces would be needed. And, the trails committee and city should reach out to adjacent property owners soon so they know of the plans, he said.