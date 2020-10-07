The Trap Creek Fire grew a bit on Sunday with warm weather and wind. It has burned 2,285 acres and is 41 percent contained, according to Kent May with the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
The fire is burning 9 miles northwest of Stanley, near the Trap Creek Campground. It was reported Sept. 14.
The fire was listed as 41 percent contained Monday morning. Along Idaho Highway 21, it is 100 percent contained, May said, helping keep travelers on the highway safe. Nearby trails, roads, campgrounds and hunting units remain closed as firefighters continue battling the fire. People can call the Stanley Ranger Station for details about what is closed. The number is 208-774-3000.