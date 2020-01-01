People can drop off their live Christmas trees in the parking lot at Land of the Yankee Fork State Park in advance of the Jan. 10 tree burning party.
State park Manager Joni Hawley said the annual tree burning festival begins at 6 p.m. that Friday, in the parking lot. People may bring marshmallows or hot dogs or anything they’d like to roast over the fire, she said. Hot chocolate, coffee and materials to make s’mores will be available.
People who drop off their trees for the bonfire are reminded to remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and garland before hauling trees to the state park.
Also, with the start of the new year, hours at the state park change, Hawley said. The visitor center is now open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. People can use the walking trails and grounds any time, as long as they pay the daily state parks visitor fee or buy a state park pass along with their vehicle registration.
The park returns to longer hours in mid-April, when buildings are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.