Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Sawtooth National Forest will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 15, according to the Forest Service.
The permits are valid through Dec. 25. Permits are $10 each and limited to one per family or organization. Trees up to 20 feet tall may be cut this year. In Stanley, permits can be purchased at the Stanley Ranger Station from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the Lower Stanley Country Store.
Any fourth-grader who presents a valid Every Kid in a Park pass can have one free permit. The student must be present at the time the permit is issued. The free tree permit can be obtained only at the Stanley Ranger Station.
People are reminded that there are some off-limits areas for tree cutting, including campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites and organization camps.
When people buy a permit, they receive maps showing where they can and can’t cut a tree and other information about the process.