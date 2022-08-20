Wildfires Reforestation

Contract workers hired by the state of California carry giant Sequoia seedlings to be planted near Springville, California last April.

 Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration announced plans July 25 to replant trees on millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter the increasing toll on the nation’s forests from wildfires, insects and other manifestations of climate change.

Destructive fires in recent years that burned too hot for forests to quickly regrow have far outpaced the government’s capacity to replant trees. That’s created a backlog of 4.1 million acres in need of replanting, officials said.

