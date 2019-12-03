IDAHO FALLS (AP) — A cold case trial was suspended after concerns about the mental and physical health of the 86-year-old defendant, following a ruling by Magistrate Judge James Barrett.
Barrett said Walter Mason lacked the capacity to proceed to trial or make informed decisions about treatment.
Barrett wrote Nov. 18 that Mason “lacks fitness to proceed in that the defendant is incapable of assisting in the defense of this case.”
The decision delays a case that was on hold for almost 40 years. In September 1980, Mason was charged with murder, a few days after authorities suspected he fatally shot Daniel Mason Woolley in Clayton in a relationship dispute, court officials said.
Mason was arrested last month after he was found in Eastland County, Texas.
David Cannon, the public defender appointed to represent Mason, didn’t return a request for comment.
Willie and Brenda Ezzell lived across the street from Mason for more than two decades in Texas, but did not interact with their former neighbor often, Willie Ezzell said.
“He’s in real poor health,” Brenda Ezzell told the Post Register in October. “He can barely get around, and his house was a complete wreck.”
Mason is in custody at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for up to 90 days, officials said.
Court records did not state the specific health concerns that led to the ruling.