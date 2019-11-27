Panther Creek in Fort Hall was historically rich with salmon, supporting about 2,000 Chinook salmon, but mining in the 1960s wiped the salmon population out.
The Pahsimeroi Fish Hatchery partnered with the Shoshone-Bannock tribes in 2014 to correct this. Each year the hatchery has sent the tribe 530,000 salmon eggs for their egg box program.
The egg boxes, which are incubation units put in streams instead of tanks, allow salmon to be born naturally in a river. The boxes are filled with eggs, buried in the riverbed and anchored with rebar. When the salmon hatch from their eggs in spring they grow up as they have for thousands of years.
The egg boxes are part of a larger effort of federal and state entities, tribes, community organizers and scientists to repopulate the Salmon River with salmon. Cassie Wood, a scientist with Trout Unlimited, said salmon redd numbers have reached record lows. In a presentation she gave on the status of the Yankee Fork habitat restoration project, she said there were only 14 redds in the Yankee Fork in 2010. In the 1960s, there were more than 600.
The Yankee Fork is a tributary of the Salmon River, which connects to Panther Creek in Fort Hall.
Doug Engemann, manager for the Pahsimeroi hatchery, said the egg boxes are just one way he and his crew are trying to repopulate rivers with salmon. They send eggs to other fisheries, most of them going to the Niagara Springs Fishery in Wendell.
He said the Pahsimeroi Fish Hatchery sends Niagara Springs more than one million eggs to help restore salmon numbers and another 250,000 eggs are sent to the Magic Valley Hatchery in Jerome to repopulate the Snake River.
Shoshone-Bannock tribal members said they expect to see large returns of salmon this spring. They said they supplemented Panther Creek with about 700,000 eggs in 2015, the highest amount in the egg box program’s history.